On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the New York Rangers. Is Adam Fantilli going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

  • Fantilli has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Fantilli's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:32 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

