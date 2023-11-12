Having lost four straight, the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Rangers on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH will air this Rangers versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Blue Jackets Rangers 5-3 CBJ

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.5 goals per game (49 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With 38 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 14 0 9 9 8 3 - Boone Jenner 14 7 2 9 5 8 57.6% Jack Roslovic 13 2 6 8 6 11 25% Adam Fantilli 14 3 5 8 4 8 40.8% Kirill Marchenko 12 3 5 8 2 6 33.3%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, giving up 27 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Rangers' 43 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 17th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up two goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Rangers Key Players