The Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-3) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they take on the New York Rangers (10-2-1) on the road on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-300) Blue Jackets (+230) 6.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won four, or 33.3%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Columbus has not had a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

The Blue Jackets have a 30.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in seven of 13 games this season.

Blue Jackets vs Rangers Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 43 (17th) Goals 38 (25th) 27 (1st) Goals Allowed 49 (22nd) 15 (5th) Power Play Goals 6 (24th) 6 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (2nd)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Columbus possesses a 7-3-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-5-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 games, Columbus has gone over the total six times.

The Blue Jackets and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the last 10 games, Blue Jackets' games average 8.0 goals, 0.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Blue Jackets' 38 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 22nd.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

