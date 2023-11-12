The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is set for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Boone Jenner light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

Jenner has scored in five of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has scored three goals on four shots.

Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.

Jenner averages 3.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 19:55 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:08 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:19 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:25 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 25:20 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 22:46 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

