Baltimore (7-2) rides a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Cleveland (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 38 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Ravens match up with the Browns. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two teams.

Browns vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Browns have led two times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Ravens have led seven times and been knotted up two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 1.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Browns have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent six times in eight games this season.

In nine games this season, the Ravens have won the second quarter six times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In nine games this season, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, lost one time, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 6.2 points in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.2 points on average in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After eight games this season, the Browns have lost the fourth quarter four times and won four times.

The Ravens have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Browns vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Browns have been leading four times and have trailed four times.

The Ravens have led after the first half in eight games this season and have trailed after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

This season, the Browns have outscored their opponent in the second half in five games, and they've lost the second half in three games.

The Ravens have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 11.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 8.4 points on average in the second half.

