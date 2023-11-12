A victory by the Baltimore Ravens over the Cleveland Browns is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET (at M&T Bank Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Ravens rank sixth in points scored this year (26.6 points per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 13.8 points allowed per game. The Browns rank 14th in the NFL with 22.6 points per contest, but they've been carried by their defense, which ranks third-best by surrendering only 17.4 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Browns vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Browns vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-6.5) Over (38) Ravens 25, Browns 15

Place your bets on the Ravens-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Browns Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Browns have a 31.2% chance to win.

Cleveland has covered five times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Browns have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, three of Cleveland's eight games with a set number have hit the over.

This season, Browns games have resulted in an average scoring total of 39.3, which is 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Baltimore has covered six times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Ravens have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

In Baltimore's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The total for this game is 38, 4.8 points fewer than the average total in Ravens games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 26.6 13.8 29.8 10 24 16.8 Cleveland 22.6 17.4 20 10.2 27 29.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.