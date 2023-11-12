The Baltimore Ravens (7-2) carry a four-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is a 6-point favorite in the game. The point total has been set at 38.

Before the Ravens square off against the Browns, check out their betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Browns can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Ravens.

Browns vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-6) 38 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-6) 38.5 -280 +230 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cleveland vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

Browns vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Cleveland's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-3-0.

The Browns are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 6-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Cleveland games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

Baltimore's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

The Ravens have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 6-point favorite or more this season.

Baltimore games have gone over the point total on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

