The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Cincinnati went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.

The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.

Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Eagles allowed (71.4).

Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged on the road (70.7).

When playing at home, the Bearcats ceded 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (71.1).

Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule