How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) square off against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Cincinnati went 15-5 when it shot better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Bearcats were the 44th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 90th.
- Last year, the Bearcats scored 5.7 more points per game (77.1) than the Eagles allowed (71.4).
- Cincinnati went 17-4 last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison
- Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 11.9 more points than it averaged on the road (70.7).
- When playing at home, the Bearcats ceded 4.0 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (71.1).
- Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UIC
|W 69-58
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 93-61
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
