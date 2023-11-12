Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-12.5)
|152.5
|-1000
|+625
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-12.5)
|152.5
|-950
|+610
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 14 Bearcats games last season hit the over.
- Eastern Washington covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 18 of the Eagles' games last year went over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.