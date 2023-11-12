The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) play the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-12.5) 152.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-12.5) 152.5 -950 +610 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Bearcats games last season hit the over.

Eastern Washington covered 17 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 18 of the Eagles' games last year went over the point total.

