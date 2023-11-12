Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) and the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Fifth Third Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 89-58 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 89, Eastern Washington 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-31.6)

Cincinnati (-31.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.8

Cincinnati Performance Insights

With 77.1 points scored per game and 69.3 points conceded last year, Cincinnati was 53rd in the nation offensively and 150th defensively.

On the boards, the Bearcats were 44th in college basketball in rebounds (34.3 per game) last year. They were 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3 per game).

At 15.5 assists per game last season, Cincinnati was 29th in college basketball.

The Bearcats were 49th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.7 per game) and 122nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%) last season.

Last year, Cincinnati was 23rd-best in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 46th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.2%).

Last season, Cincinnati attempted 39.2% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of Cincinnati's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.3% were 2-pointers.

