The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) host the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Fifth Third Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati compiled a 17-11-0 ATS record last year.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 153.8 69.3 140.7 143.5 Eastern Washington 76.7 153.8 71.4 140.7 145.7

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats recorded 77.1 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 71.4 the Eagles allowed.

Cincinnati had a 14-2 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Eastern Washington 17-12-0 18-11-0

Cincinnati vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Eastern Washington 16-3 Home Record 11-1 5-7 Away Record 10-7 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

