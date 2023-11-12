When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Damon Severson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Severson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 27 total goals (2.1 per game).
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Severson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 24:03 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:54 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:50 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:08 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:21 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 21:46 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:36 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:11 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:34 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

