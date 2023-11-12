Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 12?
When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Damon Severson score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Severson stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (zero shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Severson's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 27 total goals (2.1 per game).
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:50
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|21:46
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/21/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:34
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
