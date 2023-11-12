Will David Montgomery Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 10?
Will David Montgomery cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.
Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Montgomery has rushed for 385 yards on 94 carries (77 ypg), with six touchdowns.
- And Montgomery has caught six passes for 66 yards (13.2 per game).
- Montgomery has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
David Montgomery Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|21
|74
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|16
|67
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32
|121
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|19
|109
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|6
|14
|0
|1
|19
|0
