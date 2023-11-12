David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Njoku's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Njoku has been targeted 45 times and has 32 catches for 319 yards (10.0 per reception) and two TDs.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marquise Goodwin (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 10 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs David Bell (DNP/knee): 4 Rec; 33 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 45 32 319 259 2 10.0

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1

