Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the league, 170.7 per game.

This year, Watson has passed for 902 yards (180.4 per game), going 85-for-137 (62%) and amassing six TDs with three picks. Watson has also contributed in the ground game with 105 rushing yards (21.0 per game) on 18 attempts, including one touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Watson and the Browns with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watson vs. the Ravens

Watson vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 161 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 161 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore hasn't let an opposing quarterback register 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

The Ravens have cenceded four players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Watson will square off against the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this week. The Ravens give up 170.7 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Ravens have scored six touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Watch Browns vs Ravens on Fubo!

Deshaun Watson Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 185.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Watson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Watson Passing Insights

Watson has hit the over on his passing yards total three times this year (60.0%).

The Browns pass on 49.4% of their plays and run on 50.6%. They are 17th in NFL action in points scored.

With 137 attempts for 902 passing yards, Watson is 24th in NFL action with 6.6 yards per attempt.

Watson has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored seven of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (43.8%).

Watson has attempted nine passes in the red zone (18.4% of his team's red zone plays).

Deshaun Watson Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-115)

Watson Rushing Insights

Watson has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in five opportunities this season.

Watson has one rushing touchdown this season in five games played.

He has three red zone carries for 11.1% of the team share (his team runs on 55.1% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 19-for-30 / 219 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 1-for-5 / 5 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/24/2023 Week 3 27-for-33 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/18/2023 Week 2 22-for-40 / 235 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-29 / 154 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.