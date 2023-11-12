Will Deshaun Watson score a touchdown when the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Deshaun Watson score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Watson has rushed for 105 yards (21.0 per game) on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Watson has one rushing TD this season.

Deshaun Watson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bengals 16 29 154 1 1 5 45 1 Week 2 @Steelers 22 40 235 1 1 6 22 0 Week 3 Titans 27 33 289 2 0 4 16 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 5 5 0 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 19 30 219 2 0 3 22 0

Rep Deshaun Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.