Donovan Peoples-Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions match up with the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Trying to find Peoples-Jones' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Donovan Peoples-Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Peoples-Jones has been targeted 18 times, with season stats of 97 yards on eight receptions (12.1 per catch) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Peoples-Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Donovan Peoples-Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Lions.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 10 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Peoples-Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 97 22 0 12.1

Peoples-Jones Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.