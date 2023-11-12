The Columbus Blue Jackets, with Jack Roslovic, will be in action Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Rangers. Prop bets for Roslovic in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Roslovic vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Roslovic has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:21 on the ice per game.

In two of 13 games this season, Roslovic has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 13 games this year, Roslovic has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Roslovic has an assist in five of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Roslovic goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 5 8 Points 4 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

