Will Jahmyr Gibbs get into the end zone when the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers meet in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has 76 carries for a team-best 399 rushing yards (66.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gibbs also has 28 catches this season for 165 yards (27.5 ypg).

Gibbs has scored a rushing touchdown in two games this season (out of six).

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0

