Should you bet on Jameson Williams scoring a touchdown in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Williams will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Williams' stat line shows six receptions for 71 yards and one score. He averages 17.8 yards receiving per game.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0

Rep Jameson Williams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.