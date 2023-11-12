When the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens match up in Week 10 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jerome Ford get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Jerome Ford score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Ford has rushed for a team-leading 425 yards on 107 carries (53.1 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Ford also averages 17.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Ford has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

He has made two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jerome Ford Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bengals 15 36 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 16 106 0 3 25 1 Week 3 Titans 10 18 1 2 33 1 Week 4 Ravens 9 26 0 5 19 0 Week 6 49ers 17 84 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Colts 11 74 1 2 20 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 9 37 0 1 2 0 Week 9 Cardinals 20 44 0 5 33 0

