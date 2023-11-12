For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Johnny Gaudreau a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Gaudreau scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).

Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gaudreau averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have allowed 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:33 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:03 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:54 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 24:13 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:57 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.