Detroit Lions receiver Josh Reynolds has a favorable matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 286 per game.

Reynolds has caught 22 passes on 31 targets for 397 yards and three scores. He averages 56.7 yards per game.

Reynolds vs. the Chargers

Reynolds vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed 11 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Chargers surrender 286 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is ranked 20th in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-118)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Reynolds has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 85.7% of his games (six of seven).

Reynolds has been targeted on 31 of his team's 293 passing attempts this season (10.6% target share).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging 12.8 yards per target (first in NFL).

Reynolds has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of seven), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (13.0% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Reynolds has been targeted four times in the red zone (16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts).

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

