Can we expect Justin Danforth lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

  • Danforth has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.
  • Danforth has zero points on the power play.
  • Danforth averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:07 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:31 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:25 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:22 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.