In the Week 10 game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Kalif Raymond get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Raymond will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has hauled in 18 catches for 231 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted on 23 occasions, and averages 28.9 yards receiving.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0

Rep Kalif Raymond with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.