Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the eighth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 91.9 per game.

Hunt has recorded 196 rushing yards on 60 attempts (32.7 ypg) this season, with five rushing TDs. And Hunt has added six receptions for 58 yards (9.7 ypg).

Hunt vs. the Ravens

Hunt vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Ravens during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has given up one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Ravens this season.

The 91.9 rushing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked run defense.

The Ravens have the No. 2 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding three this season (0.3 per game).

Kareem Hunt Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Hunt Rushing Insights

Hunt has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

The Browns, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.4% of the time while running 50.6%.

He has handled 21.6% of his team's 278 rushing attempts this season (60).

Hunt has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (31.2% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

He has 12 red zone rushing carries (44.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kareem Hunt Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 6.5 (-110)

Hunt Receiving Insights

Hunt, in two of five games this season, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hunt has received 3.3% of his team's 271 passing attempts this season (nine targets).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (58 yards on nine targets).

Hunt, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Hunt's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cardinals 11/5/2023 Week 9 14 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/22/2023 Week 7 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 47 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

