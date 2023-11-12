In the upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Kirill Marchenko to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 27 total goals (2.1 per game).

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:26 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:13 Home W 4-2 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-2 OT 10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 5-4 OT 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-0

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH

ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

