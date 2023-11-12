The Detroit Lions (6-2) will play the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

Lions vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have had the lead six times, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering three points on average in the first quarter.

The Chargers have been winning after the first quarter three times and been knotted up five times in eight games this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Chargers have won the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In eight games this season, the Lions have won the third quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this year, the Chargers have won the third quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up three times.

4th Quarter

The Lions have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, lost that quarter in one game, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging eight points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Lions vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have led six times (5-1 in those games) and have trailed two times (1-1).

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first half in four games, have been losing after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In eight games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), been outscored three times (2-1), and tied one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.5 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.6 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

