How to Watch the Ohio State vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) battle the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Ohio State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.
- When IUPUI gave up fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 16-7.
- Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes scored were 8.4 more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.7).
- When Ohio State put up more than 71.7 points last season, it went 21-2.
- Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
- The Jaguars' 32.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|L 83-74
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/12/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/16/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Value City Arena
|11/20/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.