The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) battle the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.
  • When IUPUI gave up fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 16-7.
  • Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes scored were 8.4 more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.7).
  • When Ohio State put up more than 71.7 points last season, it went 21-2.
  • Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.
  • The Jaguars' 32.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 USC L 83-74 T-Mobile Arena
11/12/2023 IUPUI - Value City Arena
11/16/2023 Boston College - Value City Arena
11/20/2023 East Carolina - Baha Mar Convention Center

