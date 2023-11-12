The Ohio State Buckeyes (0-1) battle the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. IUPUI 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored an average of 71.6 points per game last year, just 3.2 more points than the 68.4 the Buckeyes gave up.

When IUPUI gave up fewer than 80.1 points last season, it went 16-7.

Last year, the 80.1 points per game the Buckeyes scored were 8.4 more points than the Jaguars allowed (71.7).

When Ohio State put up more than 71.7 points last season, it went 21-2.

Last season, the Buckeyes had a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Jaguars' opponents hit.

The Jaguars' 32.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points lower than the Buckeyes allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Ohio State Schedule