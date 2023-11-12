Will Pierre Strong Jr. Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Pierre Strong Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Strong's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Strong has season stats of 34 rushes for 152 yards and one TD, picking up 4.5 yards per attempt. He also has two catches on three targets for 34 yards.
Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Browns.
Week 10 Injury Reports
Browns vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Strong 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|34
|152
|1
|4.5
|3
|2
|34
|0
Strong Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|6
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|5
|49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|8
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|10
|41
|0
|1
|41
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|3
|9
|0
|1
|-7
|0
