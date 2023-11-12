The Cleveland Browns (5-3) visit a streaking Baltimore Ravens (7-2) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium (with best bets available). The Ravens have won four straight games.

When is Ravens vs. Browns?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Ravens are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.6 more points in the model than BetMGM (10.1 to 6.5).

The Ravens have a 74.0% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Ravens have won six of the eight games they were the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

Baltimore has gone 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -285 or shorter (66.7%).

The Browns have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (-6.5)



Baltimore (-6.5) The Ravens have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-0).

Baltimore has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The Browns are 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 6.5-point underdogs or more, Cleveland has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)



Over (38) Baltimore and Cleveland combine to average 11.2 more points per game than the over/under of 38 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 6.8 less points per game (31.2) than this game's total of 38 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Ravens' nine games with a set total.

The Browns have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Mark Andrews Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 59.6 6

Deshaun Watson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 180.4 6 21.0 1

