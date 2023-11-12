In the Week 10 game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta's 43 receptions (on 59 targets) have led to 434 yards receiving (54.3 per game) and four scores.

LaPorta has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of eight games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1

