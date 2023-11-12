Should you bet on Sean Kuraly to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Rangers face off on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

  • Kuraly has scored in four of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Kuraly has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 27 total goals (2.1 per game).
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Kuraly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:14 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:40 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:00 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:37 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:11 Away L 5-3
10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 2-0
10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:58 Home L 3-2 OT
10/21/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

