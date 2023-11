In a Sunday soccer schedule that features plenty of competitive matchups, the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup match featuring Venezuela versus New Zealand is a game to see.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Venezuela vs New Zealand

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:48 AM ET

3:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: France vs Burkina Faso

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 3:48 AM ET

3:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mexico vs Germany

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:48 AM ET

6:48 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Korea Republic vs United States

League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup

2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup Game Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Brestois vs RC Strasbourg Alsace

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Basaksehir

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch African Football League Soccer: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad

League: African Football League Soccer

African Football League Soccer Game Time: 7:55 AM ET

7:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs Toulouse

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs Toulouse

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:50 AM ET

8:50 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Metz vs Nantes

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs Toulouse

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Lille OSC vs Toulouse

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Clermont vs Lorient

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Brescia vs Cremonese

League: Italian Serie B Soccer

Italian Serie B Soccer Game Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Boavista vs Farense

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: Stade Rennais vs Olympique Lyonnais

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Demirspor vs Fenerbahce SK

League: Turkish Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig Game Time: 10:55 AM ET

10:55 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Xavier vs Georgetown

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Chelsea FC vs Manchester City

League: Premier League

Premier League Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: Indiana vs Penn State

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Serie A: Lazio vs AS Roma

League: Serie A

Serie A Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch College Soccer: North Carolina vs Clemson

League: College Soccer

College Soccer Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Arouca vs Braga

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Women's Italian Serie A Soccer: Como vs Juventus FC

League: Women's Italian Serie A Soccer

Women's Italian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 2:26 PM ET

2:26 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ligue 1: RC Lens vs Olympique de Marseille

League: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: Ampem Darkoa FC vs Huracanes FC

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Women's Champions League: AS Mandé vs AS FAR

League: CAF Women's Champions League

CAF Women's Champions League Game Time: 2:55 PM ET

2:55 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Benfica vs SCP

League: Primeira Liga

Primeira Liga Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Emelec vs Barcelona

League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: GolTV

GolTV Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Charleston Battery vs Phoenix Rising FC

League: USL Championship Soccer

USL Championship Soccer Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!