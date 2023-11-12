Sunday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (1-0) versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs (1-1) at McCarthey Athletic Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on November 12.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Rockets claimed a 60-49 victory over JMU.

Toledo vs. Gonzaga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington

Toledo vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 68, Gonzaga 62

Other MAC Predictions

Toledo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rockets outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game last season (scoring 73.0 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball while allowing 63.7 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball) and had a +317 scoring differential overall.

Toledo scored more in conference play (74.9 points per game) than overall (73.0).

At home, the Rockets scored 74.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 71.1.

Toledo allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.

