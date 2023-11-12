Sunday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-1) clashing at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-58 victory for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Raiders enter this matchup on the heels of a 67-63 loss to Southern Indiana on Monday.

Wright State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Wright State vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 81, Wright State 58

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Raiders' -368 scoring differential last season (outscored by 11.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 66.1 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (356th in college basketball).

Wright State averaged 1.4 more points in Horizon action (67.5) than overall (66.1).

At home, the Raiders put up 70.1 points per game last season, 5.8 more than they averaged away (64.3).

Wright State conceded 74 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 on the road.

