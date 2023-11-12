On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the New York Rangers. Is Zachary Werenski going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Werenski stats and insights

  • In one of 12 games this season, Werenski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Werenski has zero points on the power play.
  • Werenski's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 27 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

