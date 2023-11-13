The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday (tip at 10:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Evan Mobley, Domantas Sabonis and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Mobley has recorded 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points more than Monday's points prop total.

He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (9.5).

Mobley's season-long assist average -- 2.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (2.5).

Get Mobley gear at Fanatics!

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 35 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 6.5 more than his over/under on Monday (28.5).

He averages 2.0 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.

Monday's assists over/under for Mitchell (5.5) equals his average on the season.

He has hit four three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: +110) 2.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +134)

Monday's prop bet for Max Strus is 11.5 points, 7.2 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 9.3 boards per game, 4.8 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Strus' assist average -- four -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Strus' 4.3 three-pointers made per game is 1.8 more than his over/under on Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125)

The 18.5-point prop total for Sabonis on Monday is 0.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 17.7.

He averages 2.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Sabonis' assist average -- 5.7 -- is 1.8 lower than Monday's over/under (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's points prop bet for Keegan Murray is 16.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 16.

He has grabbed 7.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 3.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.