Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wood County Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wood County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Wood County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwood at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Rossford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania Northview High School at Rossford Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 13
- Location: Rossford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
