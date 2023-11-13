How to Watch Xavier vs. Purdue on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Last season, Xavier had a 23-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 23-8.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.
- At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
