The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
  • Last season, Xavier had a 23-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 23-8.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.
  • At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

