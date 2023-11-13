The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) take on the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Watch this game on Fubo

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Last season, Xavier had a 23-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Musketeers ranked 155th.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 23-8.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.

At home, Xavier knocked down 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule