The Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Purdue Game Information

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Colby Jones: 15.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Purdue Top Players (2022-23)

  • Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Xavier vs. Purdue Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Rank Purdue AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank
152nd 72.7 Points Scored 80.9 10th
21st 62.7 Points Allowed 74.1 292nd
11th 36.2 Rebounds 34.8 35th
16th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 8.8 155th
237th 6.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
29th 15.5 Assists 19.1 1st
51st 10.6 Turnovers 12.2 217th

