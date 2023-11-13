The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) host the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Xavier vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Last year 21 of Xavier's games hit the over.

The Musketeers had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last year.

Xavier (17-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than Purdue (14-16-0) last season.

Xavier vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Xavier vs. Purdue Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 21-12-0

Xavier vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

