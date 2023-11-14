Should you bet on Adam Boqvist to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist stats and insights

Boqvist is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.

Boqvist has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Boqvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:45 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:49 Away L 5-4 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:32 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

