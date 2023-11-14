Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 14?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fantilli a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|11:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
