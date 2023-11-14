For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fantilli a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

Fantilli has scored in four of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 34 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Fantilli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 15:19 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:03 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:27 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:32 Away L 5-3 10/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:43 Home L 2-0 10/26/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT

