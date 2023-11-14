The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) take on a fellow MAC foe when they host the Akron Zips (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium.

While Eastern Michigan's defense ranks 59th with 25 points allowed per game, the Eagles have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 14th-worst (19 points per game). Akron has been sputtering on offense, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 15.4 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, surrendering 28.1 points per contest (85th-ranked).

In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this game on CBS Sports Network.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Akron Eastern Michigan 283.7 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (132nd) 331.8 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.1 (86th) 86.4 (129th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.3 (117th) 197.3 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.8 (125th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (67th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (49th)

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has compiled 1,044 yards (104.4 yards per game) while completing 60% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 111 times for 541 yards (54.1 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 287 receiving yards (28.7 per game) on 28 catches with one receiving touchdown.

DJ Iron has run for 215 yards across 61 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings leads his squad with 444 receiving yards on 42 receptions with one touchdown.

Daniel George has 43 receptions (on 79 targets) for a total of 425 yards (42.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has thrown for 1,420 yards (142 ypg) to lead Eastern Michigan, completing 55.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 121 rushing yards on 88 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 456 yards on 97 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught 18 passes for 200 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Samson Evans has carried the ball 105 times for 437 yards (43.7 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Tanner Knue's leads his squad with 393 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 catches (out of 69 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has put together a 308-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 26 passes on 51 targets.

Hamze Elzayat has been the target of 35 passes and hauled in 19 catches for 278 yards, an average of 27.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

