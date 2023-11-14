Akron vs. Eastern Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 14
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) will face off against their MAC-rival, the Akron Zips (2-8) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The spread foretells an evenly-matched game, with the Eagles favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Eastern Michigan vs. Akron matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Michigan (-4.5)
|38.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Michigan (-5.5)
|39.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Akron has compiled a 3-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Zips have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this season.
- Eastern Michigan is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.