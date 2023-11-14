Oddsmakers give the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-6) the edge when they host the Akron Zips (2-8) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at Rynearson Stadium. Eastern Michigan is favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5.

While Eastern Michigan ranks 88th in total defense with 394.1 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been slightly worse, ranking second-worst (260.1 yards per game). Akron's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, registering 283.7 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 30th with 331.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Eastern Michigan vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eastern Michigan -4.5 -110 -110 38.5 -115 -105 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Akron vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Akron Recent Performance

The Zips are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 294.7 yards per game in their past three games (-92-worst in college football). But defensively, they are allowing only 293.0 (24th-best).

The Zips are -99-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15.0 per game) and -24-worst in points allowed (29.0).

Akron is 96th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (236.0 per game), and ninth-best in passing yards conceded (120.7).

The Zips are accumulating 58.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-121-worst in college football), and conceding 172.3 per game (-38-worst).

The Zips have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three games.

Akron has gone over the total twice in its past three games.

Akron Betting Records & Stats

Akron's ATS record is 3-5-1 this year.

The Zips have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Akron has hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Akron has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, Akron has won one of its nine games, or 11.1%, when it is the underdog by at least on the moneyline.

Bet on Akron to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler leads Akron with 1,044 yards on 102-of-170 passing with four touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 111 times for a team-high 541 yards (54.1 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 28 receptions this season are good for 287 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DJ Iron has racked up 215 yards (on 61 carries) with two touchdowns.

Jasaiah Gathings has totaled 42 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 444 (44.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has one touchdown.

Daniel George has put up a 425-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 43 passes on 79 targets.

CJ Nunnally has racked up 7.0 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 11.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Bryan McCoy is the team's leading tackler this year. He's amassed 57 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack.

Devonte Golden-Nelson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 12 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.