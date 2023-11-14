Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - November 14
The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-7-4) ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (7-6) currently features only one player on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets have 41 goals this season (2.7 per game), 24th in the league.
- Columbus allows 3.5 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 28th in the league.
- Their -11 goal differential is 26th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights
- Pittsburgh ranks 15th in the NHL with 46 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- Its goal differential (+12) makes the team sixth-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+135)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.