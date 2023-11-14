Two clubs on streaks will collide when the Pittsburgh Penguins (four straight victories) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (five consecutive losses) on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.5 goals per game (52 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 41 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-5-3 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adam Fantilli 15 4 5 9 4 8 40.2% Ivan Provorov 15 0 9 9 9 3 - Boone Jenner 15 7 2 9 5 8 56.8% Kirill Marchenko 13 3 5 8 3 6 30% Zachary Werenski 13 1 7 8 3 5 -

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 34 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fifth.

The Penguins' 46 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players