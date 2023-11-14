Blue Jackets vs. Penguins November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,SportsNet PT
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Adam Fantilli is a top offensive contributor for his club with nine points (0.6 per game), as he has recorded four goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 15:23 per game).
- Ivan Provorov's nine points this season, including zero goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.
- This season, Jenner has scored seven goals and contributed two assists for Columbus, giving him a point total of nine.
- In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .904 save percentage (33rd in the league), with 189 total saves, while conceding 20 goals (3.3 goals against average). He has compiled a 1-4-1 record between the posts for Columbus this season.
Penguins Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin has 16 points in 13 games (eight goals, eight assists).
- Jake Guentzel has five goals and 11 assists, equaling 16 points (1.2 per game).
- Crosby has scored seven goals and added eight assists in 13 games for Pittsburgh.
- Alex Nedeljkovic's record is 1-1-0. He has given up six goals (3.01 goals against average) and recorded 63 saves.
Blue Jackets vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|7th
|3.54
|Goals Scored
|2.73
|25th
|6th
|2.62
|Goals Allowed
|3.47
|24th
|1st
|34.8
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|12th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|27th
|19th
|18.42%
|Power Play %
|13.04%
|27th
|11th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.13%
|3rd
